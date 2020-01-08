KTR calls for plastic-free Medaram jatara in Warangal

By | Published: 1:25 am 1:29 am

Warangal Urban: IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao called upon the people to celebrate Asia’s biggest tribal carnival – Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara – in plastic-free manner so as to protect the environment from pollution.

He was speaking after inaugurating a special LED vehicle that would display a documentary on the need for the plastic-free jatara celebration here on Tuesday. The documentary and vehicle was made with the funds procured by the MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy. The MLC has been striving to educate the people about the need of plastic-free celebration of the jatara. The Minister appreciated MLC Srinivas Reddy for creating awareness on protection of enviromnent among the public by avoiding the plastic material/articles and called upon the those visiting Medaram to shun the plastic voluntarily. The inauguration programme, which was held at MLA Vinay Bhaskar’s camp office in the town, was attended by Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy and others. It may be recalled here that MLC Srinivas Reddy had also held a meeting with the then Mulugu Collector C Narayana Reddy on celebration of the plastic-free Medaram jatara.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .