KTR comes to rescue of auto-rickshaw driver

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:26 am

Mancherial: In yet another gesture of benevolence, TRS party’s working president KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of an auto-rickshaw driver by assuring to bear the medical expenses of his five-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Boda Satheesh, the leader of TRS Mancherial unit, narrated the dire straits of Polaveni Thirupathi, a resident of Madaram village in Thandur mandal, on the micro-blogging site. Responding to it, the TRS party working president replied, “Surely @KTRoffice please take care.” Satheesh informed KTR that Thirupathi’s eldest daughter, Laxmi Prasanna was admitted to a private hospital after being diagnosed with blood cancer for two months. He sought Rao’s support in paying the medical expenses assessed to be somewhere between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

“KTR’s assurance brought great relief for me. I received a phone call from the office and provided all the information in this regard. My daughter is undergoing chemotherapy at a private hospital from the third week of May. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia,” Thirupathi told ‘Telangana Today.’ Thirupathi thanked Satheesh and others for spreading a word about his plight and for coming to his rescue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter