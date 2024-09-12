KTR condemns attack on MLA Kaushik Reddy, accuses Congress of instigating violence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 04:01 PM

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly condemned the attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, accusing the Congress of instigating violence. He wondered whether there is any real law and order in the State as an MLA has been attacked in broad daylight at his own residence. He said the situation in the State is being reduced to factionalism and rowdyism.

In a statement, Rama Rao held Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the planned assault. He said the Congress government has been targeting Kaushik Reddy for questioning its failures and fighting legal battles against defected MLAs. He said the attack has been carried out with the full cooperation of both the police and the government, with the aim to intimidate the BRS legislator through illegal cases and assasination attempts.

The BRS working president said Kaushik Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police, but why the defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi who had joined the Congress, was allowed to reach the former’s residence with followers. “When hundreds of rowdies attacked with stones, eggs and tomotoes, it was clear that this attack was premeditated,” he said.

Rama rao demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack, warning that the government would be held accountable if any harm came to Kaushik Reddy. He also criticised the Congress for petty antics, warning that there is nothing more foolish than trying to intimidate the BRS with illegal cases and attacks.

Stating that no one will remain in power permanently, he said these attacks by the Congress will not be forgotten. He asserted that the BRS would continue to fight against the anarchy and question the Congress.