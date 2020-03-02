KTR conducts surprise inspection at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to intensify efforts and complete the suspension bridge across Durgam Cheruvu and flyover on Jubilee Hills Road no.45.

The Minister conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing works of the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge and Road no. 45 flyover works. While, interacting with officials and engineers from contract agencies, the Minister enquired about the progress of the ongoing works. The L&T engineers informed the Minister that the cable-stayed bridge works were in final stages. Minister instructed the officials to complete the work as per schedule and also directed them to deploy more manpower and machinery, if required.

With the civil works on the suspension bridge completed, Minister instructed the officials and the contract agencies to lay pedestrian ways, set up lighting systems and ensure complete safety measures on the bridge.

Later, the Minister KTR walked all the way from Jubilee Hills Road no. 45 to Inorbit mall as a part of the surprise visit. He inspected the ongoing construction works of the flyover on Road no. 45.

Minister asked the officials to complete the works of the flyover on time. The TRANSCO officials were instructed to expedite shifting of power cables to facilitate the pending works of flyover are completed as per schedule. In reply, TRANSCO officials assured the Minister that power utilities would be shifted within two weeks.

The Minister said the completion of these works would help ease traffic congestion in the West Zone, especially in the IT corridors. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar accompanied the Minister during the inspection, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .