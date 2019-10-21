KTR confident of TRS win in Huzurnagar by-election

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Thanking the TRS workers from grassroot level for their hard work in the Huzurnagar by-election, Industries Minister and TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday said he was confident of TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy coming out victorious.

In a tweet, Rama Rao thanked all TRS leaders and grassroot workers who worked hard in the bypolls for the past one month. “Based on the feedback from our leaders, I am very confident that TRS candidate Saidi Reddy is winning with a respectable majority,” he said, after the polling concluded in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.