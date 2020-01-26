KTR congratulates Padma awardees

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday congratulated PV Sindhu for being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. The Minister said Sindhu not only brought glory to Telangana state but also to the entire nation. He said the Padma Bhushan award to Sindhu will boost the morale of many sportspersons in the country.

Rama Rao also congratulated Sri Bhashyam Vijayasarathi over phone after he was conferred with the Padma Shri award, which is one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Vijayasarathi is a well-known poet and this award is a fitting tribute to his works, he said.

The Minister also called up Chintala Venkat Reddy and congratulated him on being conferred with Padma Sri award. He expressed happiness as Padma Sri was conferred on a farmer who had introduced innovative methods in the agriculture sector.

Venkat Reddy is a native of Hyderabad and is known for his innovative farming practices, especially for producing record yields using organic material and for introducing a patented soil fertility process.

