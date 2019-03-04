KTR dares Naidu, Lokesh to face investigation in data theft case

By | Published: 1:27 pm 1:55 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to silly politics over the arrest of four IT employees of a private firm in Hyderabad over data theft of confidential information pertaining people of Andhra Pradesh. He dared Naidu to stand up for scrutiny and probe rather than accusing the Telangana government of seeking vengeance.

“Why would the Telangana government seek vengeance against people of Andhra Pradesh or AP government? What would we gain out of it? How can AP government give all confidential data including voters list and Aadhaar data to a private company which developed an app for Telugu Desam Party? Has there been data theft or not? Let the courts decide,” he said. He alleged that Naidu was trying to provoke people and evoke their emotions to cover up his failures in development of Andhra Pradesh and tide over the upcoming Assembly elections in the neighbouring State.

Rama Rao said the Telangana police registered a case under Sections 66 and 72 of IT Act as per the Cyber Security laws, following a case filed by a whistle-blower Lokeshwar Reddy who is a native of Andhra Pradesh but was residing in Hyderabad. “Lokeshwar Reddy complained that data pertaining to voters and beneficiaries of the AP government schemes were stolen by a private firm IT Grid in Hyderabad. As both the complainant and the accused are located in Hyderabad, the Telangana police took up investigation as per jurisdiction limits,” he added.

Citing media reports, the TRS working president alleged that the Andhra Pradesh police raided the residence of Lokeshwar Reddy and harassing him for filing the case. He questioned how can the AP police raid the residence of Lokeshwar Reddy violating jurisdiction limits and also without prior intimation to the Telangana police as per jurisdiction laws.

“Whenever Chandrababu Naidu is caught red-handedly, he would seek stay orders from the court or use reverse propaganda. We have seen his modus operandi during the Vote for Note scam and again now in the confidential data theft case. However, he will never clarify or deny these allegations,” Rama Rao said. He said that Naidu and Lokesh need not fear for crimes that they have not committed. He felt that the duo must be ashamed of, over the data theft pertaining to confidential government information of people.