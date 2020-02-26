KTR directs officials to crack the whip against developers of illegal layouts

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Jangaon: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao here on Wednesday directed the officials to crack the whip against developers of illegal layouts that are mushrooming in and around Jangaon town.

He also asked the officials to ensure that 100 Individual Sanitary Latrines (ISLs) are constructed in the town in the coming two months. The Minister was speaking during a surprise visit to the town to inspect implementation of the ongoing 10-day ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

As part of the inspection, he interacted with residents of Dharmakancha basti in the13th ward and later addressed a gathering. He listed out the welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government and also explained the objectives of ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme. He said Jangaon was made a district by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Two baskets will be distributed to each household in the town so as to segregate the waste as wet waste and dry waste at the house itself. You must see that the baskets are used for the purpose it is given. We are planning to produce composts out of the wet waste and distribute among the locals,” he said, and directed the officials to see that even the rickshaws that collect the waste from the houses have two compartments.

The Minister also asked the officials to arrange a tour of Sircilla town so that the people of Jangaon could study the waste management system implemented in Sircilla. “They should also visit the vegetable market at Gajwel on their way back to Jangaon,” he added.

Stressing on the need to raise green cover in town, Rama Rao said the councillors of respective wards would be responsible for this exercise. “It is your responsibility to see that 85 per cent of the saplings would survive. If it is not done, you will lose your job. I’m not joking. It is in the Act,” he said, adding that saplings are available at the local nursery. He also mentioned that 10 per cent of the total budget must be allocated to raise the trees under green plan.

Speaking about the supply of drinking water in the town, he underscored the need for water audit in the town. He also assured to get the double bedroom houses to the homeless and people living in the sheds in a phased manner. The Minister also said that all the eight graveyards would be developed under the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

Stressing on the need to maintain clean environs, he said fine would be imposed on owners of vacant lands or plots where waste was getting dumped. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Collector K Nikhila and others attended the programme.

