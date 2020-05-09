KTR elated at State’s paddy procurement success

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday expressed his joy over Telangana emerging as the major contributor in paddy procurement at the national-level during Yasangi 2019-20.

The procurement at the national-level was about 50 lakh tonnes, of which Telangana alone contributed 34.36 lakh tonnes as on Friday.

In response to a tweet by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan, Rama Rao said it was a moment of pride for the farmers and also people of Telangana. “What a turnaround in a span of less than six years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he tweeted.

Further, he stated that the results were achieved due to a slew of farmer-friendly initiatives, including irrigation projects, Rythu Bandhu, free and uninterrupted quality power supply, Rythu Bima providing Rs 5 lakh insurance to farmers and also a six-fold increase in godown storage capacity from 4 lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes.

