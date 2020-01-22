KTR enjoys listening to ‘Samaja Varagamana’ at Davos

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Amidst his hectic schedule, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao is finding company in music especially the latest musical sensation – ‘Samaja Varagamana’ from Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramulo’. The Minister who was busy with municipal elections till recently, is engrossed in meetings with world business leaders in Davos till January 24.

Rama Rao who does not shy away to show his lighter side to his followers on social media, on Tuesday tweeted about the popular song and congratulated music director SS Thaman on his musical venture. Up from his bed at 3.30 am (Swiss time) due to jet lag, he kept the song on the loop. “Jet lagged and up at 3.30 am Swiss time! ‘Samaja Varagamana’ on my playlist keeping me company. What a brilliant song!! @MusicThaman you’ve outdone yourself. Can’t get this one out of my head (sic),” he tweeted.

Responding immediately, Thaman thanked the Minister and felt that the latter made the song more sensational with his tweet. “This coming from the man I look upto, you have made our song more sensational. More power and more love to you sir. Happy to know that our song is making your day. We have got the best now,” he tweeted.

Jet lagged & up at 3:30 am Swiss time! ‘Samaja Varagamana’ on my playlist keeping me company. What a brilliant song!! @MusicThaman you’ve outdone yourself 👏 Cant get this one out of my head 😀 pic.twitter.com/lUGsopHlT0 — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 21, 2020

