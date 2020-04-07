KTR, Etala inspect healthcare facility at Gachibowli Stadium

By | Published: 1:36 pm

Hyderabad: The refurbishment works to convert the Sports Village in the Gachibowli stadium into a 1500-bed healthcare facility for Covid-19 patients is expected to be completed in the next few days.

On Tuesday, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Etela Rajender along with senior health officials visited the Sport Village to review the construction activity, which is underway on a war footing.

The Sports Village facility is being retrofitted with modern technology, on par with infrastructure available at private healthcare facilities in Hyderabad. The facility will have individual and sharing rooms for Covid-19 positive and suspected patients, apart from attached washrooms equipped with automatic water taps or faucets that come equipped with proximity sensors.

The Ministers interacted with health officials, who are involved in the planning of the facility, for more than hour and also enquired about the availability of fire safety measures and parking space.

The authorities are also planning to rope in a catering agency to serve nutritious and clean food to the Covid-19 suspects and positive patients at the new facility. Senior health officials including Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, Dr. Nagender were present.

