KTR extends financial support to IIT student

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Enabling an IIT student to pursue her dreams, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao provided financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh required for her annual college fee for second consecutive year. In his personal capacity, the Minister handed over the cheque along with a laptop to M Anjali, an IIT student from Hasanparthy village, who is studying at IIT-Indore.

The Minister extended the financial support following a tweet from Anjali during last year. A student of Telangana Residential Junior College at Hasanparthy, Anjali gained admission into IIT-Indore. Her father Ramesh, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, could not afford the fee amount, prompting Anjali to approach the Minister through the social media. The latter responded immediately and arranged for her college fee. Anjali’s father Ramesh thanked the Minister for the Minister’s support in realising the young girl’s dream education.

