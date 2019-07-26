KTR extends help to rank holders

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KTR has once again stepped in to help rank holders from various streams to pursue their higher studies. He was approached by Empati Kushwanth through social media seeking financial aid after the latter made a mark by earning a free seat in AIIMS, Delhi.

Kushwanth secured the first rank in Telangana EAMCET, eighth in AP EAMCET and 50th rank in the all-India NEET entrance exam. A native of Srirampuram village in Mancherial district, Kushwanth migrated to Bhupalpally along with his mother Anitha after his father Lakshmi Narayana died in a road accident. His mother took up tailoring work to run the house, but this did not deter Kushwanth from pursuing his dream.

When Rama Rao learnt about Kushwanth’s condition, he immediately responded and met the aspiring doctor at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. After a brief interaction, he handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Kushwanth to help him in his studies. Excise and Sports Minister Srinivas Goud and Warangal Rural ZPTC Gandra Jyothi were also present.

Two other students also met the TRS working president on Friday. Rama Rao, in his personal-capacity, provided financial aid to them to pursue their higher studies. K Lavanya who scored the first rank in the National Institue of Nutrition (NIN) entrance exam approached Rama Rao seeking financial aid to pursue her studies. A native of Gajularamaram in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Lavanya’s father is a daily wage labourer in Medchal.

Another student Pavan, a native of Sundaraiah Nagar in Sircilla, had earlier got a free seat in a private engineering college in Hyderabad where is studying third-year BTech. Pavan’s father runs a tea stall in Sircilla and could not pay the college fee this year. Pavan approached Rama Rao through Twitter and the latter responded positively.

TS finance panel to seeks funds

The Telangana State Finance Commission has decided to approach the Union Ministers concerned as well as National Finance Commission authorities in New Delhi seeking their support for strengthening local bodies in Telangana.

State Finance Commission Chairman G Rajesham Goud, Member Chennaiah and Member Secretary Suresh Chanda met here on Friday and passed an action plan unanimously in this regard. They also decided to convene meetings with the District Collector, ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches in Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad and Jagitial Zilla Parishad separately for strengthening local bodies.

