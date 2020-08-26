KTR flags off COVID Response Vehicles

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender flagged off 12 ambulances donated to the government hospitals, at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. The ambulances were donated by TRS leaders and philathropists in their personal capacities following a call given by Rama Rao to donate at least 100 ambulances and support the government hospitals across 32 districts of the State amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of his birthday, Minister Rama Rao gave a call to his partymen to donate the ambulances which will function as COVID Response Vehicles in government hospitals as part of the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative. While the Minister himself gifted six ambulances in his personal capacity, several Ministers, legislators and TRS leaders came forward to donate the COVID Response Vehicles to the government hospitals. Many of them have already handed over cheques in this regard. A few of these vehicles were delivered on Wednesday and were flagged off by the Ministers.

Speaking on the occasion, the TRS working president said money can be earned by all, but the greatness of those who earn it lies in the manner in which they spend it. He appreciated the kind gesture by TRS leaders and philanthropists who came forward to donate the ambulances following his ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative. He said the ambulances were fully equipped with ventilators, oxygen supplies and other equipment which are crucial to treat patients during emergency condition.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP G Ranjith Reddy and other TRS legislators also were present.

