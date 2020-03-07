KTR for action plan to end civic woes

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said Pattana Pragathi, the unique programme launched by the State government, has proven to be another major step towards the development of towns and cities across the State. “The programme played a major role in bringing development in towns and cities,” he asserted.

On completion of the Pattana Pragathi programme, the Minister held a meeting with the additional Collectors of all districts at MCRHRD Institute here, and reviewed the works of each district and enquired about the status of works.

Rama Rao said the programme had helped the State government identify civic problems prevailing in towns and cities for long. He instructed the officials to come up with an action plan to resolve the problems that had been identified, besides focusing on green plans, sanitation plans, and water audits. He said several issues pertaining to sanitation were addressed during the 10-day programme, which has shown great results in a short span of time.

The Minister asked the officials to develop model markets, parks, dump yards, public toilets, street vendors zone, nurseries, modern burial grounds, crematoriums, urban lung spaces, open gyms in all the towns and cities. “The programme has played a crucial role in bringing awareness amongst the citizens on the new Municipal Act,” he said. He thanked all the departments, officials and the citizens who actively took part in the programme and made it a huge success.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao wanted all the additional Collectors to obtain complete knowledge about the municipalities which come under their limits and asked them to come up with proper plans to develop the urban areas. Another meeting will be held with all the additional collectors shortly to review the plans.

