KTR for more Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao said State government was taking all measures for setting up more Basti Dawakhanas in the city.

Sharing a video clip, the Minister on Sunday tweeted “168 Basti Dawakhanas in Hyderabad are currently offering free consultation, diagnostics, vaccination and medicines to lakhs of people. We are committed to improving coverage by taking the total number of Basti Dawakhanas to 350 across Hyderabad,”

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking up all measures for setting up two Basti Dawakhanas in every division in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .