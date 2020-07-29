KTR for planned development of cities

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Administration KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called upon people’s representatives and officials to strictly adhere to the 42-point development model for planned development of municipalities in the State. The Minister was speaking at a review meeting of municipalities under erstwhile Adilabad district along with Minister Indrakaran Reddy here.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decentralised administration with the objective of bringing able administration closer to the people,” the Minister said, and directed everyone to concentrate on provision of roads, drinking water, cleanliness and other basic amenities in the municipalities. He spent considerable time discussing with them the ongoing works and the works that must be taken up immediately.

He reminded everyone about the 42 point developmental model and said that every municipality must prepare their own plan accordingly. He wanted everyone to work in accordance with the ideals of the Chief Minister. “The aim must be to provide the best to the people by catering to their basic needs,” he said.

The Minister called upon the people’s representatives and also the officials to implement the duties mentioned in the new Municipal Act in its true spirit. “Ten per cent of the green budget must be utilised for increasing greenery. Saplings must be planted under Haritha Haram by nurturing nurseries. Every municipality must set up integrated vegetarian and meat markets,” he said.

He wanted them to construct Vaikuntadhamams with all facilities, sports complexes, animal protection centres, bio medical waste disposal and also disposal of construction debris. He advised them to ensure that waste emanating from the non-vegetarian market is disposed-off properly.

He directed the municipal authorities to ensure that all the sanitation staff is paid on time and all were issued proper protective gear. He also said that each municipality should have a public toilet for every 1000 persons and at least 50 percent of them must be meant she-toilets. He wanted the municipal commissioners and chairmen on the field by 5.30 am for a surprise visit.

The Minister sought proper segregation and disposal of wet and dry waste and wanted use of machines to clean the roads. Government whip Balka Suman, MP Venkatesh Neta, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Divakar Rao, Durgam Chinnayya, Vithal Reddy, Rekha Shyam Nayak and MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar were also present at the review meeting.

