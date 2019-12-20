KTR for slip roads to ease traffic flow in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to lay as many slip roads as possible to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The municipal corporation already identified 55 roads for this and plans were being made accordingly. During a meeting with GHMC officials here on Thursday, Rama Rao instructed the civic body to expedite the works.

Of the 55 roads, Road Development Plans (RDPs) pertaining to 40 were ready. Of these, to stretches need to be freed up by acquiring 90 properties. Once the property acquisition is completed, it will pave way for taking up the first phase of the slip roads development programme, officials informed the Minister.

In tune with rapid development of the city, the required infrastructure, especially road network, was being developed for the convenience of road users, besides facilitating hassle-free movement of traffic, the Minister said.

Towards this initiative, Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) works were being taken up, he said. Apart from the road network, equal importance was given to junction development and reducing traffic issues. Priority was also accorded for developing facilities for pedestrians, particularly construction of pavements and clearing encroachments, Rama Rao said.

Instructions were issued to Zonal Commissioners to develop and construct 10 km of pavements in their respective zones for the convenience of pedestrians. To make optimum use of the space below high-tension wire towers, the Minister asked the officials to explore the possibilities of constructing roads under the power corridors and submit a detailed report on the matter.

He wanted Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and GHMC to work in coordination for the development of roads. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, and others participated in the meeting, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .