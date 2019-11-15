KTR gets friend to help Bengaluru girl walk again

By | Published: 4:54 pm 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: A good friend of Minister for Municipal Administration, Industries and IT K T Rama Rao has extended financial assistance of Rs 90,000 to a girl student from Bengaluru to purchase a brace needed in the process of her recovery from a spinal cord surgical treatment.

The cheque was handed over by the Minister to Nandish Reddy, father of the girl, Shilpa Reddy, at his camp office on Friday. Shilpa is studying class X in a Government English Medium High School in Konappana Agrahara in Electronics City in Bangalore.

The Minister tweeted: “Since the girl is from Karnataka, we couldn’t help her from Govt. But a good friend, who wants to be anonymous, has come forward to support Shilpa. Handed over the cheque today.”

Rama Rao’s friend came forward to help since assistance could not be extended by Telangana State Government as the girl hails from Karnataka.

In fact, the girl made touching appeals that she wanted to go to school and study like all others and that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu helped her undergo a spinal surgery. And, a belt was required for treatment of legs that would cost Rs. 1.10 lakh of which she had paid Rs. 20,000. Shilpa Reddy tweeted even to Karnataka Chief Minister for help. However, Rama Minister responded to the tweet.

According to reports, Dr Sumanth Kumar, Clinical Prosthetic and Orthosis, said the automated Knee Ankle Foot Orthosis (KAFO) brace, if fixed, would ensure that she doesn’t need any help as the automatic lock system of the brace would help her walk independently.

Nandish Reddy thanked the Minister and his friend profusely for extending help to his daughter. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, City Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy were also present on the occasion.

