KTR goads industry to Make In Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 3:29 pm

Hyderabad: Niti Ayog has ranked Telangana in the second place in the Export Preparedness Index 2020 among the landlocked States, while it stood sixth in the overall category, when all states – coastal, landlocked and Himalayan states – were taken into consideration. The sixth position in the country was also an achievement for Telangana as coastal states have the logistical advantage of sea ports. “The index is significant as exports are a crucial component for long-term growth”, said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the virtual summit on ‘Make in Telangana – State with Infinite Opportunities,’ jointly organised by the CII and Government of Telangana, he said that the youngest state in the country was is doing well on several parameters including on the export preparedness.

Telangana achieved the milestone of bringing more than one crore acres under cultivation. It recorded a 36 per cent increase in the kharif acreage this year over last year. This was also the highest growth recorded by a State, he said adding that about 58 lakh farmers were covered under the Rythu Bandhu, the farmers’ investment support scheme launched by Telangana in which Rs 5,000 per acre each is paid to the farmer for two crop seasons.

The State, which was power deficit by 2,700 MW at the time of its formation in 2014 and became self-sufficient with in six months and now has become a power surplus State. It is the only State to supply 24X7 quality power to domestic, industry and also to agriculture, he said.

Rao reiterated that the Make in Telangana campaign was to boost local employment and was part of the Atmanirbhar India programme happening at the national level.

Touching upon the covid crisis, the Minister said that the pandemic has not only brought in many difficulties but also opened up many opportunities. Hyderabad has been traditionally strong in IT, pharma, bulk drugs and life sciences segment. With respect to IT, the State has grown nearly twice the national growth. The pharma segment is doing great and is now the bulk drugs manufacturing hub. Hyderabad also makes one in three vaccines that the world uses. Hyderabad will also play a key role in providing the covid doses as and when the vaccine making guidelines are ready, he said.

To complement the IT segment, the State was taking up a project T-Fibre to provide broadband connectivity to all households. This would enhance the scope of e-commerce, education and health. This will spur a digital revolution and aid in local employment generation. The IT wave was now spreading to tier 2 and 3 cities like Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and other districts. Various projects were in the pipeline and Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK) is working to train the local youth as per the needs of the respective company needs.

Telangana has been working to improve the ease of doing business in the State. It was also bringing reforms to reduce the cost of doing business. The State set up Telangana State Industrial Health Clinic Limited to handhold sick industries and nurse them back to health. IT, Pharma and Life Sciences apart, Telangana has identified 14 verticals that have a lot of untapped potential including food processing, defence, logistics and others, the Industries Minister listed out.

T-Hub was conceived to make Hyderabad a startup capital and Phase 2 of T-Hub will be ready shortly. Also, T-Works, the prototyping facility to support the manufacturing sector, will start working from a bigger, permanent facility that spans 2,50,000 sqft, he said. The State has initiated setting up multiple industrial parks including a mega food park, textile park, electronic manufacturing clusters, medical devices making park, pharma manufacturing cluster in the form of Pharma City and others. The Government is also focused on setting up a seed, spices and automotive clusters, the Minister said.

KTR had also unveiled a handbook on Make in Telangana and also a growth development report on Nizamabad, both brought out by CII. Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State is working on a policy to promote local procurement. This will be announced shortly. The State has set up a separate wing called Invest.

