KTR goes all out to check rebel threat

Hyderabad: With the ruling TRS glaring at severe competition from its own leaders who filed nominations as rebel candidates in municipal elections, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao took upon the responsibility of counselling and convincing the rebels to work for the party’s cause. He held parleys with the Ministers and legislators in a bid to resolve issues and convince the rebels to withdraw from the fray.

In a strong indication towards urban voters preferring the ruling TRS over the Opposition parties, a whopping 21,850 nominations were filed across the State when filing of nominations ended on Friday. The highest number of 2,392 nominations were filed for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Rangareddy district, followed by 1,910 nominations in Medchal Malkajgiri district and 1,533 nominations in Nalgonda district. As a majority of nominations are suspected to have been filed by local leaders of the TRS, the party candidates are now a facing threat from their own colleagues in the party.

To avoid unnecessary clash between the party leaders, which could reduce the winning chances of the party candidate, the TRS working president held discussions with party leaders, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and others, at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday to take stock of the local conditions. He also exchanged ideas over the party’s election strategies, including door-to-door campaign, roadshows and social media campaigns. He spoke to some rebel candidates as well and convinced them to withdraw their nominations and work for the candidates chosen by the party.

“Many rebel candidates defied the local legislators and filed nominations. They have been clearly informed that those who obliged the party leadership’s request to withdraw, will be compensated with nominated posts soon. Similarly, those who refused the offer, will have no place in the party in future,” a senior legislator who participated in the one-on-one meetings told Telangana Today.

The legislators have been instructed to focus on the poll campaign as there are less than 10 days for the polling day. They were asked to remain stationed in the constituencies and provide necessary support to the party candidates in electioneering by explaining to people the development and welfare programmes taken up by the State government in the specific municipality. “Notwithstanding the positive response from people for TRS, there should not be any laxity in poll campaign. Every household must be visited without fail, to tap full potential for voting in favour of TRS,” Rama Rao told party leaders.

Meanwhile, the party in-charges were entrusted with the responsibility of coordination between the party leadership and legislators besides supplying electioneering material as well as planning campaigns of State level leaders in respective localities. In case of a guaranteed win for TRS, the party leaders were asked to make efforts to get huge majority for the party candidate.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s political secretary and MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, and Telangana State Farmers Coordination Committee chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accompanied Rama Rao during a series of one-on-one meetings held at Telangana Bhavan.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, MPs K Prabhakar Reddy, Ranjith Reddy, Maloth Kavitha, MLAs Ganesh Bigala, Redya Naik, Sanjay Kumar, Koneru Konappa, Diwakar Rao, Durgam Chinnaiah, Ravishankar, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Gyadari Kishore, Gongidi Sunitha, Vittal Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, Nomula Narsimhaiah, Jaipal Yadav, Kranthi Kiran, and Ravindra Kumar, among others, discussed the municipal election strategies with the TRS working president.

A first for TRS in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: TRS has registered its maiden victory in Wanaparthy municipality after the scrutiny of nominations ended on Saturday. Megavath Shanti, TRS’ candidate from 5th ward in the municipality emerged unopposed, after three other candidates who were in fray withdrew their nominations and the only opponent’s nomination was rejected by electoral officers.

Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy congratulated Megavath Shanti and the people of the ward for unanimously electing her, after she met him at his residence in Wanaparthy town.

The Minister appealed to the people of Telangana to see the fact that the State government had launched so many schemes for the welfare of all sections of society irrespective of their political party affiliation and has ensured there were no middlemen in disbursing pensions for beneficiaries under various schemes.

He said that development would reach the people at a faster pace during the next four years. He appealed to the people in all municipalities to elect and bless the candidates of TRS in the coming municipal elections.

