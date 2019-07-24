KTR helps a physically challenged boy get Aasara pension in Sangareddy

By | Published: 3:04 pm 3:10 pm

Sangareddy: With a tweet on his handle, TRS Working President, KT Rama Rao truly gifted a smile on the face of a 15-year-old physically challenged boy, suffering from dwarfism from Sangareddy district. Following his tweet asking for sanction of Aasara pension, the district collector M Hanumantha Rao issued the orders within hours to Sai Kumar.

Surprised members of the family of Sai Kumar and his friends termed it as a the ‘best gift’ given by the TRS working presidnet to the boy on the former’s birthday. KT Rama Rao, had earlier called upon his followers to gift a smile to people in need on his birthday, had given a perfect gift to this boy. Sai Kumar had been trying to get an Aasara pension for which he is eligible.

Physically handicapped persons are eligible to get a financial assistance of Rs 3016 per month from the Government. As Sai Kumar is a resident of Patel Guda Ameenpur, and was not granted the pension. Some local youth tweeted the predicament of Saikumar and tagged KT Rama Rao urging him to help the boy on Tuesday. Rao had in turn retweeted it tagging the Collector Sangareddy and requested him to look into the matter.

The Collector had instantly issue the certificate and summoned Sai Kumar to his office on Tuesday and also presented Rs 3,016 pension from his own packet as immediate relief. Hanumantha Rao has assured that the boy will get pension regularly now onwards. DRDO, Project Director, Srinivas Rao and others were present.

Sai Kumar has thanked the TRS working president KT Rama Rao and Collector Sangareddy for helping him to get the pension. After presenting the pension, the Collector has posted the photograph on his official twitter handle, for which KTR replied thanking the Collector.

