KTR helps injured student get better treatment

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Karimnagar: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao responded swiftly to a request made by the family members of a Degree student, Siripuram Raj Kumar, who was injured in a road accident.

Replying to a tweet by the victim’s brother, KTR through Twitter instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to provide better treatment to Raj Kumar.

A native of Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Raj Kumar was studying BSc in a private college in Karimnagar town. He sustained severe injuries in the road accident occurred near Marripalli of Jagtial district on Thursday.

In a process to avoid a tipper coming from the opposite direction, the car in which the victim was travelling fell in a culvert after hitting the sidewall. Raj Kumar, along with his friends, were proceeding towards Korutla of Jagitial district from Vemulawada.

He was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar town. However, the hospital management asked the parents to keep ready Rs 4 lakh for operation and other expenditure.

Unable to afford such a huge amount, victim’s brother Sai Kumar tweeted KTR and requested him to pursue the hospital management about the operation.

Responding to the message, KTR re-twitted instructing his office staff “Please reach out to the family immediately. And also talk to the hospital to make sure best treatment is provided”. Responding immediately, the officials from the KTR’s office contacted the family members of Raj Kumar and also spoke to the hospital management.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sai Kumar said the doctors, who asked to keep ready Rs 4 lakh for operation, agreed to perform the operation after getting a call from KTR’s office on Friday.