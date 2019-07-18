KTR helps two students pursue higher education

By | Published: 12:50 am 1:15 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s gesture is helping two students from low income group families pursue higher education and chase their dreams.

Braving all the odds, Rachana and Anjali had completed their intermediate and excelled in the engineering entrance exams. While Rachana is an orphan from a village in Jagtial district, Anjali is the daughter of an auto driver from Hasanparthy, Warangal.

The duo had sought help from Rao and approached him through social media websites. Rao immediately called them for a meeting and extended financial assistance.

Rudra Rachana, a native of Kathalapur Mandal, Jagtial district, lost her parents in her childhood. After completing Class 10 from the Jagtial Government Girls High School, Rachana moved to the State Home in Yousufguda and pursued her polytechnic diploma. She scored the top rank in ECET and got a seat in the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Hyderabad. However, due to her financial situation, she could not take up the seat.

When her plight came to the notice of the TRS working president, he immediately promised to personally pay her fee. On Thursday, he met her at Pragathi Bhavan and presented a cheque. Rachana informed that there were many orphans, who score good ranks but were unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints. She requested Rao to provide reservation to such students. He appreciated her thought and assured he would take up the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In another meeting, Rao interacted with Anjali, a student of the Telangana State Residential Junior College, Hasanparthy. She got a seat in IIT, Indore but her father Ramesh, being an auto driver, could not afford to pay the fee. Anjali’s family approached Rao.

During their brief interaction on Thursday with Rao, Anjali shared her ambition to become a civil servant. Rao provided the required fee through a cheque.

