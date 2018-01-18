KTR highlights Telangana’s policies in Japan

By | Published: 8:19 pm 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao highlighted the Telangana government’s progressive industrial policies during his Japan tour.

On day two, Telangana business delegation led by Rama Rao met potential investors and local administration representatives at Shizuoka in Japan.

Rao explained that the new State was attracting huge investments worldwide. He said after formation of new State the government brought TS-iPASS, a single window clearance initiative for investors.

Rao said many top notched companies across the globe were setting up their units in Hyderabad. He said the cordial atmosphere in the State was attracting more investments and requested the entrepreneurs to select their investment destination as Hyderabad.

During the tour Rao met business tycoon Osamu Suzuki, Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation in Shizuoka prefecture (State). Minister and team also visited the Suzuki Museum at Hamamatsu in Shizuoka.

Later, Minister KT Rama Rao met Governor of Shizuoka, Kawakatsu Heita and discussed about mutual cooperation between two dynamic States. The Minister invited the Governor of Shizuoka to visit Telangana.

In one of the meetings with representatives of Shizuoka bank, Rao discussed the opportunities for banking and financial sector in the State of Telangana. Minister said Telangana had several marquee names in Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sector and had the requisite talent pool readily available.

Later in the day the delegation met Yoshitsugu Matsushita of Stanley Electric Co. Limited, Shigeru Isobe of Sakurai Ltd and representatives of ASTI Corporation.