KTR to hold meet with steel manufacturers

Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to convene a meeting with steel manufacturers regarding supply of steel for the Dignity Housing programme (double bedroom houses) being taken up by the government. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, one lakh double bedroom houses are being constructed in different locations. Already, tender process for construction of these houses has been completed and works are being taken up at brisk pace.

Reviewing the progress of Housing programme, he directed the officials to expedite the works and complete the construction at the earliest. On the increase in steel prices, the Minister said an appeal would be made to the steel manufacturers to supply the steel at the prescribed rates as the houses were meant for the poor and downtrodden. Regarding the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) works, the Minister instructed that all the structures, including flyovers, underpass etc should be completed as per the deadlines.

He said all the departments should work in coordination to expedite the works and make sure the constructions are completed as per the targets. He asked the officials to approach him directly, in case of any hindrances in executing the works. “A meeting will be convened next week involving different departments to review the SRDP progress,” said Rao.