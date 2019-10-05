KTR: Huzurnagar in for massive growth

By | Published: 12:38 am

Suryapet: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said Huzurnagar Assembly constituency will witness development in the next four years, which it had not seen in the past 40 years, if TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy wins the by-election.

Rama Rao was addressing the public during an electioneering roadshow at Kodad Crossroad in Huzurnagar. Impressed by the huge response to the roadshow, he said the victory of Saidi Reddy was crystal clear, with the massive rally looking like a victory rally. Pointing out to the video that went viral on social media platforms wherein TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that he would quit politics if Congress lost the 2018 Assembly elections, he said the Congress leader had then sought votes projecting himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. He had projected himself as a potential Union Minister during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if Congress came to power.

Stating that Congress had won most elections from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, he asked Uttam to state who was responsible for the backwardness of the constituency. “Uttam Kumar Reddy realised that that the Congress candidate, his wife Uttam Padmavathi, would not win the by-election, and hence was spreading false propaganda against Saidi Reddy,” he said.

Describing Congress as a sinking boat, he said a vote for the party would be of no use to the people. “The people of Huzurnagar, who have a high level of political awareness, should think twice before casting their vote in the by-election,” he said, adding that Uttam, who served as MLA of the constituency for quite some time, never represented the issues faced by the people.

Stating that the TRS government was implementing welfare schemes impartially, Rama Rao gave the figures of beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency. The State government, he said, spent Rs 2,000 crore in the constituency for various welfare schemes. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon visit Huzurnagar, he said the latter would respond to the demands of the locals about judicial jurisdiction and establishing Huzurnagar as a revenue division.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter