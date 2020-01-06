KTR in Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao along with his family reached Tirumala on Sunday. He will be having Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Lord Sri Venkateswara temple on Monday morning on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi which is considered as one of the most auspicious days according to Hindu almanac.

Andhra Pradesh government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and Member of Parliament (Rajampet) P V Midhun Reddy received Rama Rao at Renigunta airport. A large number of YSRC cadre also greeted the TRS working president who reached Tirumala hills by the ghat road. He will stay in Tirumala overnight and have darshan during the wee hours of Monday, according to a TTD official.

