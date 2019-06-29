KTR inaugurates CiNaRe memorial library in Sircilla

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao said book reading was a healthy habit after inaugurating Dr C Narayana Reddy Memorial Library constructed at cost of Rs 3.60 crore in Sircilla on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said the district library was constructed with modern facilities to develop reading habit among people, especially those addicted to smartphones.

Terming it as a little effort to save book reading habit in the technology era, Rama Rao said the library was constructed drawing inspiration from Asia-Pacific Library in Mumbai. It was a small gift to the people of the district.

The library should become a centre for literacy programmes and debates. Literary lovers, writers, artists, employees and teachers should utilise the library to improve their knowledge, he advised. Later, Rama Rao also inaugurated CiNaRe auditorium constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh near the new bus stand area and a community hall built with Rs 25 lakh in Subashnagar.

