KTR inaugurates India’s largest urban eco park in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar district is now home for the country’s largest urban eco park spread over 2,087 acres. Named as KCR Urban Eco Park after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the urban eco park was inaugurated on Monday by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud who promised to develop it into a major tourist attraction in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KT Rama Rao said Mahabubnagar district was once treated badly in undivided Andhra Pradesh, but the Telangana government has changed the face of the district which was now attracting tourists from even Hyderabad. He also inaugurated a checkdam, see-through wall, chain-link fencing, bamboo dining area and also a camp office inside the Mayuri Park.

He attended several development programmes in Mahabubnagar town during his tour. He opened the Mahabubnagar Expo Plaza at Ambedkar Junction. He planted saplings at the newly laid bypassroad as part of Haritha Haaram programme, besides handing over shops allocated to 252 street vendors.

The Minister also launched a massive loan mela aimed to reach out to about 82,745 MSME entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs and streetvendors for disbursement of loans worth Rs 145 crore. He assured to complete the Uddandapur and Karvena reseroirs to ensure availability of adequate water to cater to irrigation and drinking water needs in the district.

Rama Rao participated in the house-warming ceremony and handed over 660 double bedroom houses constructed by the State government to the beneficiaries at newly developed KTR Nagar. The State government constructed the 660 double bedroom houses at an expenditure of Rs 40 crore in about 100 acre land donated by farmers in the locality.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, District Collector S Venkat Rao, and other elected representatives and officials attended the programmes.

