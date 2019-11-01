KTR inaugurates MSME Green Industrial Park

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: Intent to create more local employment, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who on Friday inaugurated the TSIIC-TIF- MSME Green Industrial Park at Dandumalkapuram near Chottuppal, vowed to increase the industrial cluster size by nearly four times in phases.

He also said that a dry port is likely to come up in Nalgonda and works pertaining to this are happening.

The TIF-MSME Green Industrial Park is jointly developed by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF). This first-of-its-kind pollution-free industrial park in the country has been constructed in 482 acres of land and will see investments worth Rs1,552 crore coming. It can house more than 450 industrial units, providing direct employment of 19,000 and indirect employment of 30, 000. The land has been allotted to the industries two years ago.

A skill development center is also being set up at the cluster to train the local youth. With a walk-to-work concept, a housing colony is being built in 192 acres in the premises. The government has provided the infrastructure and basic amenities in the park and also laid a road from the national highway to the park and has incurred about Rs 29 crore. He stated that lands in the new industrial cluster have been given only to non-polluting Industries and not those categorised as red and orange.

The industrial park, in which the units will be ready in about a year, is now notified as Industrial Area Local Authority. This will simplify the sanctioning process and will be the nodal point for the industrial cluster.

Speaking at the inaugural, Rao said Government’s aim is to attract major investments and provide employment opportunities for the local unemployed youth in the State. So far, 15 industrial parks have been set up in Telangana after the State has come into being five years ago. TSIIC, the nodal agency for industries, has aided in creation of about 12 lakh jobs, he said.

On the biggest pharma cluster that is in the making at Mucherla, the Minister said that about 8,000 acre has been acquired so far and another 3,000 acre will be acquired soon. The effort is to create a cluster that is environment friendly. The Government is acquiring land by paying about Rs 35 lakh an acre to the farmers and other stakeholders. It is investing about Rs 12,000 crore in creating various physical infrastructures to attract the industries here and create local employment.

Asking the banks and financial institutions to extend loans with collateral security as per the mandate given to them, he said Telangana was working to handhold the incipiently sick industries through its Industrial Health Clinic. A big company will attract a large investment but the employment generation is lower as the degree of automation is high. On the other hand, small and medium enterprises create more jobs at the ground level and they are key contributors to the GSDP.

With an view to achieve simultaneous development across the State, the Government is setting up IT towers in many districts and they will be ready shortly, he said.

KTR said that industries were power starved in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and the situation has changed since Telangana came into being. Now, industries are working to their full capacity and are even looking to expand. Telangana is the only State to provide 24X7 power to industries and also to agriculture.

On issue relating to pollution by pharma companies near Chottuppal, the minister said the Government will evolve a strategy to deal with that effectively soon. While the Government would encourage more industries to come to the State, it will at the same time ensure that the industrialisation did not happen at the cost of environment and green cover.

Minister Jagadish Reddy, TIF President Sudhir Reddy, TSIIC MD Narsimha Reddy and IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated in the event.

