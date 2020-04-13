KTR inspects Balanagar flyover works

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to utilise the lockdown period effectively for completing road and other infrastructure works.

The Minister inspected the Balanagar flyover works on Monday and directed the HMDA officials to expedite the works. Since there is no traffic on the roads, supply of raw materials to the worksites and shifting of utilities should be completed at the earliest, he told the officials.

Apart from the flyover works, the Minister also inspected the nala widening and road widening works under progress in the locality.

“By making effective use of the lockdown period and completing major portion of the works, we will be minimizing inconvenience to road users,” Rao told the officials.

Senior officials from HMDA and GHMC accompanied the Minister during the inspection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .