KTR inspects Sewerage Treatment Plant at Necklace Road

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inspected the operations at Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Necklace road here on Friday. The treated water from the plant is diverted into Hussain Sagar lake.

The Minister checked the treated water samples at the plant and after observations over the treatment procedure, and made a few suggestions to the officials.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion, said a press release.

