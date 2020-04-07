KTR inspects SRDP works

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inspected the steel bridge works under progress at Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta besides interacting with visitors at an Annapurna meals centre at Ameerpet on Monday.

As there is no traffic on the roads, Rao directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to expedite the bridge works and complete them as per schedule. He also instructed the officials to direct the agency executing the works to deploy more men and machinery to speed up the works and make effective use of the lockdown period.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the municipal corporation had proposed road widening on both sides at Punjagutta at a cost of Rs 23 crore. The present situation was favourable for executing works at brisk pace, as there was no traffic problem due to lockdown, he said. At present, GHMC was taking up works on the right side of the road leading from Panjagutta towards the graveyard and towards Hotel Chutneys for rectification of blackspot area. Simultaneously, construction of the steel bridge for easing traffic flow was also under progress.

The Minister later visited the Annapurna meals centre at Ameerpet and interacted with people who were having food at the centre. He enquired about the quality and quantity of the food, which is being offered for free during the lockdown.

As a means to ensure that people, especially migrant and daily wage workers, get sufficient food, the State Government is offering free lunch and dinner at the Annapurna meals centres across the city and neighbouring municipalities. This apart, 25 additional centres in addition to the 150 centres operational were also set up for the convenience of people.

KTR helps pregnant woman see doctor

Mancherial: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a migrant labourer of Luxettipet mandal who tweeted to the former seeking help to shift his pregnant wife to a hospital.

As per the instructions of the Rao’s office, the police shifted the pregnant wife of Mukkera Mahesh to a hospital in Mancherial in their vehicle and helped her see a gynaecologist.

Luxettipet Inspector Narayan Naik and Sub-Inspector Dattadri drove to the remote Kommugudem village, situated around 15 km from mandal centre, and rushed Mounika to a private hospital in the district headquarters. They later dropped the woman in her village. Mounika said she wanted to see a doctor as the pregnancy entered the ninth month.

Mounika was unable to travel to Mancherial town owing to the lockdown. “Due to the restrictions on the movement of vehicles, none of his family members and local private carriers were ready to shift her to the hospital. She shared her condition with her husband, who, in turn, sought the support of the Minister,” Dattadri stated.

The labourer, who is currently in Vishakhapatnam, and his family expressed gratitude to Rao for coming to their rescue. He left another tweet, thanking the Minster. “Thank you very much sir for your response,” he mentioned. “We are thankful forever to the Minister sir for swiftly responding to my son’s tweet,” Mounika’s mother-in-law told reporters.

