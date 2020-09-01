KTR instructs Nirmal Collector to help orphans

Nirmal Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali stated that all support would be extended to Gouthami and Pooja who lost their mother recently and father 12 years ago.

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Nirmal: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao once again proved that he was just a tweet away when it comes to helping the needy. The Minister, responding immediately to a tweet on the hapless plight of two orphaned girls from Nirmal district, instructed the district authorities on Tuesday to take care of the children.

Replying to the tweet, Nirmal Collector Mohd Musharraf Ali said he had visited the children and interacted with them at their residence at Nagar village in Lokeshwaram mandal. He stated that all support would be extended to Gouthami and Pooja who lost their mother recently and father 12 years ago.

The Collector assured that steps would be taken to transfer a piece of land onto the names of the girls, besides ensuring that they receive the insurance amount under the Rythu Bima scheme. He said a new ration card would be issued to the two and crop loan would be sanctioned to them. The girls would be admitted to a State-run educational institution to pursue studies till Intermediate.

Sri Chethana, a twitter user, brought the plight of the girls to the notice of Rama Rao. She pointed out that the two were in a pathetic situation as they were in dire need of support. Earlier, a news channel reported that the orphans were forced to run from pillar to post to get the insurance amount under the Rythu Bima scheme after the death of their mother.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .