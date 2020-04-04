KTR intervenes, 4-year-old gets cancer treatment amid lockdown

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A four-year-old cancer patient, who has been unable to get her treatment in Hyderabad for the past 10 days due to the lockdown, was admitted to a corporate hospital on Saturday due to the intervention of Ministers KT Rama Rao and V Srinivas Goud. The young girl was from Mahabubnagar is undergoing treatment.

The girl’s father Mohd Shakeel Moinuddin approached Minister KT Rama Rao through social media and shared his woes. He explained that his four-year-old daughter was a cancer patient and had been getting treatment at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad. But due to lockdown, the girl was stranded in her hometown.

Also read Lockdown: KTR comes to the rescue of those in emergency

Despite his repeated requests to the police to get a vehicle pass and take his daughter to Hyderabad for treatment, Moinuddin was unsuccessful. Learning about his problem, Minister KT Rama Rao referred the issue to his Cabinet colleague V Srinivas Goud who responded immediately and spoke to Moinuddin besides directing the police authorities concerned to issue vehicle pass.

“There was excellent response from KT Rama Rao sir and Srinivas sir. I never expected such a true and quick response. Their office staff have not only arranged for vehicle pass, but also kept contacting me constantly till I reached my destination. Thanks to the team and Ministers for helping me,” Moinuddin tweeted after reaching the hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .