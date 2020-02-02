KTR invited for Harvard meet

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: For the third consecutive year, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao received an invitation from Harvard University to participate in the annual Harvard India Conference 2020 to be held at Harvard Business School in Boston on February 15-16. However, it will be the first time that Rama Rao will address the students of Harvard University as he could not attend the previous conferences due to elections and other activities.

Rama Rao will address hundreds of students and practitioners on ‘Smart Cities in India’ during the 17th interaction of the conference aimed at addressing issues under the theme ‘20/20 Foresight’. The organisers believe that Rama Rao is the perfect choice to speak on the subject as he was handling various subjects like IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development in Telangana State government.

The two-day conference conducted at Harvard Kennedy and Harvard Business School is one of the world’s leading forums for dialogue, debate and networking around issues pertinent to contemporary India. Besides KT Rama Rao, eminent persons like former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian, senior journalist Aroon Purie, former Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, former Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha, actor Anupam Kher and OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal among others, are expected to attend the conference.

