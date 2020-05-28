KTR invited to address “Covid 19 Reshape South Asia’s Future” webinar

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be addressing yet another International conclave when he will be speaking at a Webinar on “Covid 19, Reshape South Asia’s Future” on May 30 at 4 pm. The virtual meeting is being organized by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) , DailyFT and LNW Media Network, technically partnered with MTI Consulting.

The young leader received the invite to speak on the issue of the dreaded pandemic and the drastic changes that it would bring in almost every system in South Asian region. The International Chamber of Commerce is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries with a mission to make business work for everyone, everyday, everywhere.

In addition to Rama Rao, Dr Armida Saisiah Allsjahbana, Executive Secretary, UNESCAP, Paul Polman, ICC Chairman and Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Sri Lankan Minister will also participate in the ICC-Sri Lankan section of the Webinar.

