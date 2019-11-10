KTR invited to Australia-India Leadership Dialogue in Melbourne

By | Published: 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has been invited to the fourth annual Australia-India Leadership Dialogue (AILD) to be hosted by the Australia India Institute (AII) on December 8 and 9 in Melbourne.

The prestigious Australia-India Leadership Dialogue is AII’s annual flagship event and the pre-eminent forum for government and non-government exchanges between influencers and decision-makers in both nations.

Launched in 2015, the Dialogue is held in the two countries in alternate years and covers a range of topics of fundamental importance to India and Australia. Topics discussed include governance, geopolitics, water security, trade, economics and business, education and health.

“We look forward to your involvement in what we expect will be a very interesting, constructive and stimulating step forward in the further development of Australia-India relations,” said Ross Fitzgerald, Co-Chair, Australia India Leadership Dialogue.

