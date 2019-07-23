KTR invited to speak on KLIS at meet in US

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited to the 20th American Society of Civil Engineers – Environmental and Water Resource (ASCE-EWR) Congress scheduled to be held in Henderson, Nevada, from May 17 to 21, 2020. He is expected to give a keynote address at the event.

In an invitation, ASCE-EWR Institute director Brian Parsons requested Rama Rao to speak on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). “We are aware that the multipurpose life irrigation project, which is touted as the world’s largest irrigation and drinking water system, is now complete and the community would welcome hearing about the process that leads to its success,” he said.

During his stint as Municipal Administration Minister earlier, Rama Rao delivered the keynote address on Telangana’s efforts to conserve and distribute water through Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram Projects at 2017 EWRI Congress held in Sacramento, California.

About 1,000 water and environment professionals from various countries will attend the Congress. The keynote speakers will address the delegates on international and regional smart water programmes and systems.

