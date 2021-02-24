KTR lashes out at Congress, BJP

“No government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had carried out such massive recruitment as done by the TRS government in the State”, he said.

Hyderabad: Lashing at Congress and BJP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said both the parties had no moral right to seek votes in the March 14 graduate MLC elections.

During ruling erstwhile Andhra Pradesh between 2004-2014, the Congress filled only 24,000 jobs in the government sector through the APPSC. Of these, Telangana’s share was just 10,000 jobs, which works out to a mere 1,000 jobs a year, he pointed out.

On the contrary, the TRS government filled 1.32 lakh job vacancies in the government sector in the last six years, he said, adding: “No government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had carried out such massive recruitment as done by the TRS government in the State.”

“I am sharing official statistics and am ready for a debate on recruitments carried out by the TRS government,” Rama Rao said, and warned Congress leaders against indulging in mudslinging against the TRS government. “The BJP leaders should come up with their achievements before seeking votes,” he added.

Taking a dig at BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao, the candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency, the TRS working president said merely raising questions on issues does not serve any purpose. “There has to be a committed effort to address long-pending demands pertaining to the State,” he said.

“The Central government had announced 157 medical colleges but not a single college has been allocated to Telangana. Despite BJP being in power at the Centre, the State BJP leaders could not get new projects or get required funds for the existing ones,” Rama Rao said, adding that the tall claims made by the Central government over development in the country are far from ground reality. “Yes, the GDP has definitely gone up and GDP stands for Gas, Diesel and Petrol,” he said.

He said the TRS candidate for the Mahabubnagar – Ranga Reddy – Hyderabad Graduates Constituency Surabhi Vani Devi had all the qualifications to contest the elections. “She is humble, polite and service oriented. Even when late PV Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister, she never tried to to misuse power,” he said, and appealed to graduates in both the constituencies to think wisely and elect TRS candidates.

