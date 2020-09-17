KTR lashes out at Opposition parties

He accused the Congress for its failure to develop basic infrastructure like public toilets, parks, markets and other public facilities to meet the growing needs of Hyderabad city with over one crore population during their decade-long regime before the State formation.

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Opposition parties on Wednesday for being blind to the development of Hyderabad since the formation of the State. He accused the Congress for its failure to develop basic infrastructure like public toilets, parks, markets and other public facilities to meet the growing needs of Hyderabad city with over one crore population during their decade-long regime before the State formation.

During a short discussion on ‘Civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC, its surrounding areas and also other municipalities’ in the State Assembly here, Rama Rao said several international and national level organisations were adjudging Hyderabad as the best city to live in and work, but the Opposition parties were reluctant to accept the development during the TRS regime after the State formation. “Congress floor leader Bhatti Vikramarka has only repeated his past speeches in the Assembly rather than making some constructive criticism,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the TRS government never hesitated in giving due credit to governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh including the Congress. However, he stated that the TRS government outperformed the previous governments on all fronts. He said the capital expenditure by the TRS government was around Rs 67,135 crore in the last six years, while the previous Congress government hardly spent Rs 4,636 over 10 years between 2004 and 2014. “If the previous Congress governments had made any efforts to develop GHMC as claimed by them, why not they won at least one seat in either Assembly or municipal elections in GHMC area?” he asked.

Rama Rao said the State government was spending Rs 18,000 crore for double-bedroom houses in the State including Rs 9,714 crore in GHMC area alone. “We will give house pattas to one lakh beneficiaries in December this year before marching forward,” he said. He said the 15,660 double bedroom houses complex at Kollur which was largest complex in the country, was nearing completion. He stated that the TRS government spent Rs 5,683 crore for providing drinking water supply to every household in GHMC areas in the last six years, and another Rs 4,200 crore in other municipalities.

The Minister said the State government developed 11,000 public toilets, 50 per cent of them for women, besides constructing a few public toilets for the third gender community. He listed out various measures including street vending zones, urban parks, Vaikuntadhamams, tourism spots at water bodies and other measures in a phased manner. He said Animal Birth Control Centres are being started in all district headquarters to deal with stray dogs and pigs menace.

