KTR lauds departments for ensuring fast justice to victims

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development and IT Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the Law and Home departments for ensuring quick justice to the victims and their families in three ghastly crimes over the last six months. In a tweet on Friday, Rao said the courts in the State had fast-tracked hearings and delivered justice in three ghastly crimes against women.

The crimes were the Hajipur murders in Yadadri-Bhongir, the Samatha case in Kumram-Bheem Asifabad and the Warangal nine-month-old baby’s case. All the five accused in these cases were sentenced to capital punishment, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali congratulated Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and his team for their relentless work in investigating the case of the Hajipur serial killer Marri Srinivas Reddy who was found guilty and awarded with death penalty.

In a similar case, Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder and team did speedy investigation wherein a Warangal court awarded death penalty to the accused P Praveen who raped and murdered a nine-month-old baby. In the Asifabad incident, known as the Samatha case, the three accused Shaik Babu, Shabuddin and Shaik Makdum were found guilty by a fast-track court and were sentenced to death. In this case, Asifabad Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy and his team completed the investigation in a record time.

The Home Minister said the Telangana police under the guidance of Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy had taken several initiatives for effective policing even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving priority to the Police Department.

