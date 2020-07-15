KTR lauds efforts of Rachakonda Security Council

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) in the development of the eastern corridor of Hyderabad.

Speaking after releasing a souvenir of the RKSC at NSI Arena, the Minister appreciated the efforts of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat for not only ensuring the safety of the citizens, but also for setting up the Rachakonda Security Council to bring together companies in this area on one platform.

He pointed out that the area around Uppal stadium has a high potential of development, much like the Hitec City and he stated that the vision of the government was to see that Hyderabad grows in all directions.

Mahesh Bhagwat said the Rachakonda Security Council was found on the lines of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on December 23, 2019 and was registered in March 2020 to forge a vibrant and not-for-profit Public Private Partnership in Rachakonda. He stated that the unique feature of the RKSC would be the scope of the Council as it not only endeavours to cater to IT/ITES companies, but also to the numerous Central and State government institutions as well as other sectors like education, manufacturing, hardware, pharma and oil companies.

“This widens the opportunities of engagement and interaction for brewing ideas and strategies having wider implications,” he said, adding one novel forum conceptualised in RKSC considering the unique expanse of Rachakonda was the Rural Outreach Forum. The activities taken up by Rachakonda Police and the RKSC during the Covid-19 pandemic had already earned wide recognition, he added.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan too appreciated the efforts of Rachakonda Police and the RKSC.

