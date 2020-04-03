KTR lauds poor woman’s ‘rich’ gesture

By | Published: 12:42 am 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday recognised the sacrifice of a poor woman, a daily wage earner, for donating half of the ration that she received for people less fortunate than her. He tweeted about Anuradha, a widow who lives in a rented accommodation at Shamirpet in Medchal district.

Anuradha and her family that includes two sons, a daughter and a daughter-in-law are eligible for a rice quota of 60 kg which she receives from local fair price shops. Knowing the troubles faced by other daily wagers during tough times, she decided to return half of it for the poor. She promptly returned 30 kg to Additional Collector Vidyasagar who could not resist greeting her with folded hands. The news item went viral.

“Been hearing and seeing some amazing stories last couple of weeks. Let’s recognise some Good Samaritans as Citizen Heroes. Anuradha who’s a mother of 3 and from a BPL family chose to return half the ration that was allotted and asked officials for it to be distributed among other poor.” tweeted Rama Rao through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Thanking the Minister, the district Collector responded saying, “Sir! Thanks for your kind support and it is further being expanded. A poor woman paved the way for rich thinking for human kind”.

Even as Anuradha was donating half of her monthly ration to the poor, many others who were standing in the queue also decided to forgo a part of their share. It was reported that a whopping 95 quintals of rice have been returned and sent for distribution among the less fortunate.

Minister’s prompt move helps ailing woman

For Usha Akula of HMT Nagar in Nacharam, there was no other way than waiting for her mother Akula Parvathi’s cancer medication till the lockdown was lifted which would have affected the treatment badly.

With courier services also being shut fearing spread of Covid 19, ‘Oncopam’, an Ayurvedic medication her mother has been using from past three months, could not be delivered as the Sino Vedi Cancer Clinic, the manufacturer, is in Janakpuri, New Delhi. After trying to contact the company in Delhi, who offered no help, Usha finally tweeted Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, seeking his help a few days ago.

What happened later was not less than a miracle as the medicines duly packed were picked up from the company even under the strict lockdown in Delhi, and were handed over at the Telangana Bhavan. From Telangana Bhavan the package was dispatched to Hyderabad in a cargo flight. Once the packet reached the Minister’s office it was sent to the family eagerly waiting for the life-saving medicine on Thursday.

“Thanks a ton sir. What else can I say, In this critical time of need Its just because of your team’s excellent dedication I have been able to receive the medicine. You coordinated all the way from Delhi and got the medicine delivered at my door step. Hats off sir,” a thankful daughter of an ailing mother tweeted. The Minister replied “You are Welcome Usha Garu.”

