KTR launches special sanitation drive in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:37 pm 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: Stressing once again on community participation in containing seasonal diseases, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a special drive on sanitation here.

The Minister launched the drive by clearing the trash and old and defunct items from his home. This apart, he also cleared all the water stagnation sources at his home. As a means to control the spread of viral fevers, the Minister poured oil in flower pots and other water stagnation sources at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Minister appealed to people to focus on ensuring cleanliness and hygiene in their neighborhoods. “Please make sure there is no water stagnation at your homes. Mosquitoes spreading dengue lay eggs in fresh water locations,” Rao said.

He also called on elected public representatives and all government officials to participate in the drive and to create awareness among people. Though civic bodies were doing their job by taking up fogging and anti larval operations, community participation was key in containing the spread of seasonal diseases, the Minister added.

