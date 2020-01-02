KTR launches Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence website

By | Published: 4:56 pm 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: State Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched the website of Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence, a sports academy, initiated by former Indian doubles star Jwala Gutta.

The academy which is built on a 55-acre land comprises 14 courts and a seating capacity for over 600 people. It is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad in Sujatha High School, Gachibowli.

The academy is expected to be fully operational by the end of January. The Minister extended support to Jwala and congratulated her for setting up the academy in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the sidelines, Jwala said the academy will not confine to badminton and will strive to produce world-class sports personalities in various games. Jwala has earlier been the brand ambassador of Global Academy for Badminton, which has branches in Hyderabad.

