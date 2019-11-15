KTR launches Rs 100 cr worth projects in Kukatpally

By | Published: 1:32 am 1:37 am

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for a railway over bridge (RoB) and launched several facilities totaling a whopping Rs 101 crore in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency on Thursday.

During a whirlwind tour of the constituency, he laid the foundation for the much-awaited RoB at Khaitlapur with an estimated cost of Rs 83.06 crore. He also participated in the house-warming ceremony of 108 2BHKs constructed with a cost of Rs 9.34 crore at Chittaramma Nagar Basthi in Balanagar.

The tour commenced with the inauguration of a shuttle courts stadium at Gayathri Nagar near Ayyappa Society, constructed with a cost of Rs 86 lakh. This was followed with the launch of an indoor stadium built at the 6th phase in KPHB with a cost of Rs 5.65 crore and a fish market in the 3rd phase, which was developed with Rs 2.78 crore.

It was an emotional moment for beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses at Chittaramma Basthi. “It is Karthika maasam and the Minister participated in our house-warming ceremony. My family will be thankful to the Telangana government for allotting us a house,” Lakshmi, a beneficiary, said. Unlike most other dignity housing complexes in the city, there are 18 shops on the first floor and community hall in the stilt at Chittaramma Nagar.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao laid foundation for a RoB to ease traffic congestion at JNTU, Malaysian Township, Hitec City flyover and Cyber Towers junctions. Once completed, it will serve as a parallel road to the stretch from Kukatpally to Hitec City. Traffic coming from Sanath Nagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet (via Khaithlapur) to join the flow on Madhapur main road. This will benefit motorists from Sanath Nagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad, cutting down the distance by 3.5 km, besides reducing the traveling time by one hour.

Of the Rs 83.06 crore, the Railways portion will be developed with a cost of Rs 18.06 crore and approach roads will be laid with Rs 40 crore.

