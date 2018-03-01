KTR launches water treatment plant at Chilpakur

By | Published: 12:58 am

Suryapet: Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) of Mission Bhagiratha set up at a cost of Rs 145 crore, at Chilpakur on Wednesday.

The 20 MLD capacity WTC will supply safe drinking water to Thungathurthy, Nuthankal, Jajireddygudem, Maddirala and Nagaram mandals. The plant would cover 175 habitations and supply safe drinking water to 1,54,323 people living in and around these areas.

Of 175 habitations, 35 habitations are in Nuthabkal mandal, 52 in Thungathurthy mandal, 28 in Maddirala mandal, 22 in Nagaram mandal and 40 habitations in Jajireddygudem mandal.

One 50 HP pumpset, three 180 HP pumpsets, three 110 HP pumpsets are being used for pumping water. The total pipeline length under WTP is 438.063 km and water would be drawn from Paleru reservoir in Khammam district.