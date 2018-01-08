KTR lays foundation for IT Tower in Karimnagar; promises T-Hub centre

By | Published: 6:00 pm 6:08 pm

Karimnagar: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao has promised to establish a centre of startup incubator T-Hub in the proposed IT Tower near Ujwala Park on the outskirts of Karimnagar. The Minister was speaking after laying the foundation for the Tower on Monday.

Addressing the public, the Minister said the T-Hub centre, along with a centre of the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) would also be established in the district to help rural students get jobs in IT companies by equipping them with required skills. He said the State government was taking IT firms to the districts to provide more jobs to youth in their native districts and stated that more IT Towers would be established in various districts.

About one lakh direct employment was created in the last three-and-a-half-years after formation of the State and IT exports had increased from Rs 56,000 crore to Rs 87,000 crore during the corresponding period. With an overwhelming response from students for the proposed IT Tower, he also promised to construct a second IT Tower after completion of the first IT Tower.

Later, he laid foundation for Karimnagar City Renovation works and opened a Citizen Service Centre in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.